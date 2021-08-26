Rumer Willis mourns death of 'sweet' friend Serge Onik at the age of 33

Rumer Willis has shared a heartbreaking tribute to So You Think You Can Dance alum Serge Onik, who passed away this week aged 33.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old shared a picture of them together and wrote: "My sweet friend, what a gift it was to know and love you. You have always been a bright shining light and I feel so grateful I had the privilege to know you. Love you always sweet @sergeonik. Rest Easy."

She added: "I will miss laughing with you the most because your smile and laugh are truly one of a kind."

Serge was best known for competing on season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2014 but also assisted pros like Maksim Chmerkovskiy with choreography on Dancing With the Stars – where he probably met Rumer, who won the 2015 show.

Rumer and Serge together

Serge's sad passing was confirmed by his representative Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, in a statement released to E! News and EW.

"He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," the statement read. "He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this time."

Serge's funeral will be broadcast live, it has been announced on his Instagram

Just two months ago, the dancer celebrated making a brief appearance in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights film.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "I mean it's for literally 2 seconds but I've never been more honored to be part of a project. It's such a privilege to be part of a movie that represents the cultures and peoples and dance genre that basically raised me and I owe my whole everything to."