Rumer Willis had fans doing a double take after she shared her cheekiest bikini photo yet!

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis continued her birthday celebrations on Monday by posting a gorgeous photo of herself posing by a lake.

MORE: Rumer Willis shows off major change to her body in sunbathing picture

In the snap, the 33-year-old has her back to the camera to highlight her derriere in a thong bikini while standing on her toes with her hands in the air.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rumer Willis stuns in skintight catsuit at sister Scout's birthday

Captioning the saucy photo, Rumer wrote: "How's it going… So far 33 is pretty magical."

Needless to say, her followers were blown away by her head-turning appearance, with one commenting: "OMG!" followed by a heart-eyes emoji. A second said: "You are the most magical!!! HBD earth angel."

A third added: "Love that birthday suit," and a fourth said: "That body! Absolutely gorgeous."

READ: Rumer Willis heartbroken after tragic death of beloved friend

MORE: Demi Moore twins with daughter Rumer in red hot bikini for beach photo

Rumer stunned fans with her cheeky photo

Last month, Rumer used her insane bikini body to hit back at "haters" who criticised her appearance after she divided fans in a lime green two-piece. While many praised her beautiful photo, others weren't as kind, leaving negative comments.

Sharing a phenomenal photo of her lying with her chest on the deck of a boat while wearing a skimpy yellow and orange bikini, Rumer said: "For the haters….with love and gratitude kindly [lips emoji] my [peach emoji], I’ll keep smiling regardless."

Fans were quick to throw their support behind Rumer, with one writing: "Keep shining baby girl." A second said: "You are stunning!" A third added: "What's to hate? Beautiful."

Rumer marked her birthday with some adorable family throwbacks

Meanwhile, Rumer marked her 33rd birthday on Monday by taking a trip down memory lane and sharing some adorable throwback photos of her as a youngster with her famous parents.

One image showed Demi holding a baby Rumer with a perplexed expression on her face, while another showed dad Bruce sporting a goatee beard while cradling a sleeping baby Rumer to his chest. "How it started…..8.16.88," Rumer wrote in the caption.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.