Rumer Willis has the best response to fans concerned about her health after looking 'too thin' The star is heading off on holiday

Rumer Willis was on cloud nine on Tuesday as she headed off on holiday! To mark the special day, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter shared a serious of snaps showing her matching her colourful luggage – and fans had a lot to say.

"Leaving on a [plane] and honestly I really don't know if I'll be back again..." she wrote alongside two pictures of her in orange trousers and a yellow T-shirt, big sunglasses and gold loop earrings. Her matching orange and yellow luggage could be seen to one side.

Fans loved the post and many complimented her fun look, others, however, were concerned for her health.

"Looking too thin Rumer. Eat!" wrote one, whilst a second added: "You are absolutely gorgeous but please stay healthy please."

Demi's daughter looked stunning whilst wearing a fun new look

The comments prompted Rumer, 27, to respond: "@homejan I appreciate your concern but I promise it's just a weird angle I love my body and have no interest or desire to deprive myself. If you saw the full carry on bag of snacks I packed you def wouldn't be worried."

Rumer is proud of her body but last year, in the middle of the pandemic, she confessed she had been struggling to find a new routine while cooped up at home.

Rumer looked excited to be heading off on holiday

"Being in quarantine and struggling to find a new routine and not using food to find comfort when you are stuck at home all day is hard," she shared.

"Finding discipline to workout from home and eat healthy is hard and it's ok not to be perfect, I'm certainly not.

"What is important is to find ways to be happy where you are at and not make being a perfect size or weight or hair color or body shape some goal that you can only find happiness and acceptance of you reach it," she wrote in part.