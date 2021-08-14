Rumer Willis is an all-natural beauty in daring white top

Rumer Willis has been wowing us recently with a number of stunning make-up free selfies - but this may be her best yet!

The star, who is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, looked ethereal as she took to Instagram Stories on Saturday morning with a stunning photo taken in the garden of her Hollywood home.

Wearing a plunging white peasant blouse from Los Angeles based brand Dôen, she offered a modest smile at the camera as her auburn curls framed her face.

WATCH: Rumer Willis stuns in skin-tight catsuit at sister Scout's birthday

It comes after the 32-year-old, who has followed in her famous parents' footsteps and is an actress herself, had an "accidental good hair day".

Last week she shared on her grid a snapshot of herself donned in a teal jumper with her glorious hair falling down around her shoulders in gorgeous natural curls.

The comments section was soon flooded with compliments from Rumer's fans and famous friends. "Love!!!" wrote Carrie Ann Inaba while Dree Hemingway told the star: "This hair. Keep. Forever. Thank you." "YASSSSS we're finally twins haha!" said Nikki Reed.

Rumer looked stunning in the all-natural selfie

Rumer's Instagram account is full of striking snapshots of the Hostage actress - but she hasn't always had that level of self-confidence. She has previously spoken about dealing with body shaming as a teen and how she was targeted by gossip blogs as the child of celebrities.

"They said I had a huge jaw. They said I had a ′potato head'," the star told HuffPost in 2019. "When you're 14 or 15, I didn't really understand having value in myself yet. My mind went to, 'Okay, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I'll be valued.'"

"So much for me became wrapped up in that my value set is based on what other people think of me, and had nothing to do with what I thought about myself," she added.

Rumer further stated that it was her mother, Demi, who taught her to ignore the criticism. "I definitely talked to my mom, and her thing was always, you can't read the comments," she said. "You could post the most beautiful picture about how you've gone and you're helping kids or you're giving your time and someone will still find a way to rag on you."

