Carol Vorderman shares dreamy Bank Holiday photos as she dons wetsuit 

Carol Vorderman has made us all envious again as she shared some stunning photos from her dreamy Bank Holiday weekend.

The former Countdown star, 60, has been spending the long weekend on the coast in Wales and on Sunday, she took to Instagram to post some incredible sunset snaps.

It looked like the perfect evening as Carol spent the time paddle boarding with friends and enjoying a delicious-looking barbecue on the beach, complete with salmon and sweetcorn skewers, prawns, and asparagus wrapped in parma ham.

"The best evening with my new #SUPSISTAS… A bit of paddling, lots of cooking and chomping on our beach with a stunning Welsh sunset and a paddle back as the sun went down. Thank you gang... you're amazing," she wrote.

Carol shared a gallery of photos from her dreamy evening with friends

Carol also shared a hilarious clip in which she could be heard laughing hysterically as one of her friends sang as the sun dipped below the coastline.

The TV star donned a black, pink and blue wetsuit for her evening paddle on the water, wearing her locks loose in beachy waves.

Last week she documented her day trip to London for work, before later returning to Wales.

"So weird wearing a proper dress again after living in beach scruffs for the summer," she captioned a picture of herself in front of the mirror whilst wearing a gorgeous skintight striped dress.

Carol looked stunning in a striped dress

The outing was a special one for the presenter as Carol was attending the judging panel meeting to choose the winners of this year's Pride of Britain Awards.

Sharing her delight at her day out, she wrote on Instagram: "Today was a big day for all of us on @prideofbritain Awards. Today was our judging panel meeting to choose our winners for this year and what unbelievable and amazing winners we have. Our judges included brilliant @ksi, golden woman @nicolaadams, Sir Trev and CEO of our sponsor @tsbbank Debbie Crosbie.

"This year we're dusting off our red carpet and polishing the trophies in time for the big night... So much love in the room."

