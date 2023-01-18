Carol Vorderman's holiday home where she plans to live full-time - tour Former Countdown star Carol has a base in Pembrokeshire

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman is an advocate for wellness and enjoys the great outdoors while keeping fit. The perfect place for the 62-year-old to do so is her base in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

On Instagram, Carol has previously shared a love letter to her homeland, writing: "QUESTION...can you actually be IN LOVE with a PLACE??? This is my heaven down here but I think I'm actually in love with it."

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Carol revealed she would be looking to move to Wales permanently in the coming years.

Her idyllic coastal home has sweeping sea views and beautiful interiors, take a tour…

Carol has a white outdoor table which is where she had placed her laptop and a cup of tea. There is also a tray of previously burned candles showing that the space is also used come evening time.

Carol's Welsh home has jaw-dropping views

The glass-fronted balcony has a slate floor and there is also a rattan chair and footstool ideal for lounging.

The star likes to work outside

As Carol snapped a mirror selfie, fans were able to see the inside of the property. There are bi-fold doors leading from her living room which allow the balcony space to the opened up fully. In the lounge, the star has a grey sofa with a matching grey throw in a furry material and there are lanterns dotted around the room for added atmosphere.

The living room is super stylish

The bedroom is just as stylish with a plush grey carpet, crisp white sheets, and a luxurious quilted bedspread. There is also a television mounted on the wall so that the star can enjoy a spot of TV in bed.

The bedroom is also so chic

The garden of the property was also revealed when the 60-year-old decided to tackle her own DIY project, putting a storage box together in the soaring heat.

This residence appears to be more modern than Carol's main home in Bristol which exudes charm with its regal features. In her living room, for example, she has double-height ceilings and a statement chandelier.

