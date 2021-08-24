Carol Vorderman sets pulses racing as she highlights her famous curves in swimwear The Countdown star is a fitness fanatic!

Carol Vorderman has a new passion! The former Countdown star has developed a love of paddleboarding in recent months and this week she shared some snapshots as she headed out for another morning on the water.

Carol, 60, shared four photos in total, including one showing her stood on her board out at sea. But there was one image that really got fans talking; the star also shared a mirror selfie showing her posing in a skintight black outfit that really highlighted her famous curves and tiny waist.

"Beautiful early morning paddle out for breakfast today…," Carol wrote. "Managed to stay upright on my paddleboard for miles without falling in! #progress ha… Happy Monday lovelies."

"PLEASE...STOP...BEING...GORGEOUS. Please don't stop being gorgeous!" one fan joked in the comments, while a second told the TV star: "You look stunning Carol."

Carol shared a selfie ahead of her morning out on the water

Carol is currently staying at her second home, in Pembrokeshire, Wales. She also has a main residence in Bristol and has shared numerous photos from inside both properties on social media.

A fitness fan, Carol transformed one area in her Bristol home into a temporary gym space which allowed her to stay on top of her workouts during the pandemic.

The star has a newfound love of paddleboarding

Earlier this year, the mum-of-two shared a video showing her living room/library after its transformation into a makeshift gym. As she panned the camera from one side to the other, Carol showed off her new black rubber tiled flooring, as well as a pink mat free weights, a barbell, and a bench.

Carol transformed an area of her Bristol home into a makeshift gym

Carol filmed the footage after completing a workout and talked her followers through each piece of equipment: "That was a toughie, squat rack, dumbbells, I make myself laugh… New barbell, waiting for the Olympic plate, in the meantime I'm using this one…"

As the camera finished on the far side of the room, Carol unveiled what she called her "multi gym". "But… Look at this," she said. "The multi gym is in!"

