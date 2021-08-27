Carol Vorderman looks sensational in skintight dress for special outing in London The star headed to Park Lane Hotel for the day

Carol Vorderman has spent the summer in swimsuits and wetsuits – so when she had to wear a dress this week, she made sure she documented it.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old showed off her stunning look and revealed it felt "weird" to be wearing a "proper dress" again.

"So weird wearing a proper dress again after living in beach scruffs for the summer," she captioned a picture of herself in front of the mirror whilst wearing a gorgeous skintight striped dress.

The outing was a special one for the presenter as she was attending the judging panel meeting to choose the winners of this year's Pride of Britain Awards.

Carol Vorderman looked stunning in a striped dress

Sharing her delight at her day out, she wrote on Instagram: "Today was a big day for all of us on @prideofbritain Awards. Today was our judging panel meeting to choose our winners for this year and what unbelievable and amazing winners we have. Our judges included brilliant @ksi, golden woman @nicolaadams, Sir Trev and CEO of our sponsor @tsbbank Debbie Crosbie.

"This year we're dusting off our red carpet and polishing the trophies in time for the big night... So much love in the room."

It was just a daytime outing for the star, who quickly headed back to Wales at the end of the day, where she has been enjoying daily paddleboarding lessons.

The presenter was happy to be reunited with Sir Trevor

While Carol usually resides at her main residence in Bristol, she has a second property in Pembrokeshire, Wales, and frequently gives followers a glimpse inside her home.

The real highlight is the panoramic balcony which offers up stunning views of the Welsh coastline. Featuring a glass front and a slate floor, the balcony has been kitted out with a rattan chair and footstool and a small table and is clearly one of Carol's favourite spaces in her home.

The star has gone for a luxurious grey colour scheme inside the property. In the lounge, Carol opted for a grey sofa with a matching soft grey throw and there are lanterns dotted around the room for added atmosphere.

The bedroom is just as stylish with a plush grey carpet, crisp white sheets, and a luxurious quilted bedspread.