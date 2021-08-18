Carol Vorderman has once again floored fans with her famous curves. The 60-year-old left her Twitter followers in awe on Tuesday as she shared a snapshot showing her posing in a wetsuit ahead of a day of paddleboarding.

The mirror selfie shows Carol smiling for the camera and dressed in a colourful outfit that served to highlight her tiny waist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman dons a bikini to tackle a home DIY project

"Had such a laugh today with my dahling @OwainWynEvans… more pics to follow!" she teased in the caption. "How do you look so amazing in everything you wear?!" one fan enquired while a second sweetly wrote: "You look very beautiful. Stunning Carol x You have an amazing figure x."

Carol's wetsuit highlighted her tiny waist and famous curves

A third stated: "Simply stunning, Lady." And a fourth joked: "It's the Vord on the board!" along with a surfing emoji.

Maths genius Carol is quite the fitness fan, often posting on social media about her workouts and coins her healthy, balanced diet a source of "brain power", encouraging others to enjoy brain-boosting foods and a diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs.

The star often flaunts her figure on social media

A typical lunch for Carol, taken from her book Eat Yourself Clever, is a tuna Nicoise salad and a pot of yoghurt or fromage frais. A balanced leafy green salad with protein-rich eggs and tuna as a source of omega-3 is the perfect midday meal for the former Countdown star.

Carol balances a healthy diet with plenty of exercise

Mum-of-two Carol is also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets – but never denies herself a treat when she wants one. Writing in her book, Detox Your Life, Carol said: "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less."

