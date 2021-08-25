Carol Vorderman dances on the beach - before issuing surprise apology The 60-year-old put a smile on fans' faces

Carol Vorderman had to 'earn' her breakfast on Tuesday - in the most unusual way. The 60-year-old took to Twitter to share a series of snapshots showing her on a beach in Wales and showing off her dances moves, still dressed in her wetsuit.

Fitness fan Carol explained in her caption that she had been attempting to perform the Haka - a posture dance in Maori culture that has become synonymous with the New Zealand rugby team (the All Blacks).

She wrote: "Doing the worst HAKA ever on the beach… had to earn my breakfast! Huge apologies to @allblacks and all of New Zealand #paddleboarding #Wales."

Fans loved Carol's self-deprecating post, with one telling the former Countdown star: "You're brilliant and funny. Please don't stop!"

Carol poked fun at herself in her Twitter post

A second joked: "Thought for a moment you were trying to swat a wasp or something! Just as well you weren't using a paddle in all of that!" And a third quipped: "Looks more like Karate Kid!!"

Early morning paddleboarding sessions have become a regular occurrence for Carol, who frequently shares snapshots documenting her outings on social media.

The star has become a huge paddleboarding fan

While the mum-of-two usually resides at her main residence in Bristol, she has a second property in Pembrokeshire, Wales, and frequently gives followers a glimpse inside her home.

The real highlight is the panoramic balcony which offers up stunning views of the Welsh coastline. Featuring a glass front and a slate floor, the balcony has been kitted out with a rattan chair and footstool and a small table and is clearly one of Carol's favourite spaces in her home.

Carol often shares glimpses inside her Welsh home

The star has gone for a luxurious grey colour scheme inside the property. In the lounge, Carol opted for a grey sofa with a matching soft grey throw and there are lanterns dotted around the room for added atmosphere.

The bedroom is just as stylish with a plush grey carpet, crisp white sheets, and a luxurious quilted bedspread.

