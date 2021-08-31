Olivia Newton-John appears in rare video to reveal 'birthday wish' - fans react The star will turn 73 next month

Olivia Newton-John is gearing up to celebrate her 73rd birthday next month and has announced the special way she is marking it.

Taking to her official Facebook page, the Grease star shared a rare video to announce to her 1.2 million fans how exactly she would be spending the day – and why she needed their help.

"I want to invite you to my virtual event, Olivia's Walk for Wellness, on Sunday the 26th of September, which happens to be my birthday, to help raise funds for people with cancer to thrive," she excitedly revealed in the 54-second clip.

She later added: "I'm sure my birthday wish is the same as yours, a world without cancer. A world of wellness."

The actress recently shared a video with her daughter on Instagram

Fans were thrilled with the announcement, with one writing: "It's so wonderful seeing you, looking more beautiful as always."

A second added: "That smile. Seriously. It gets me every time. Olivia is looking absolutely radiant and beautiful!"

Whilst a third wrote: "Wishing you much-needed health repair. I’m devoting my nightly prayers to your health because you're a national treasure."

Olivia is currently continuing her fight against stage four breast cancer, the third time she has been diagnosed with the illness in the past 28 years.

The mother-of-one was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. It later came back in 2013 and was only detected when she was involved in a car accident.

Speaking about the cancer's return in 2017, she told The Guardian last year: "It's been a part of my life for so long. I felt something was wrong. It's concerning when it comes back, but I thought: 'I'll get through it again.'"