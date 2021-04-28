Olivia Newton-John comforted by fans as she shares heartbreaking news The actress' nurse has passed away after a short illness

Olivia Newton-John has revealed her shock after a nurse who took care of her whilst she was receiving treatment for her cancer has passed away after a short illness.

Taking to her Instagram, the Grease actress shared a picture of them both together, taken back in 2018, when Olivia was receiving treatment at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in her native Australia.

She captioned the post: "My heart is still in shock and so saddened to learn of the sudden loss of the very special Emma Cohen. Emma took care of me at a very vulnerable time in my life when I was a patient on her unit at the @onjcancercentre in 2018.

"She ensured my stay was safe and comfortable, always had practical advice for me, showed strong leadership skills and had a great sense of humor."

Describing Emma, she added: "She was a bright, energetic and powerful woman with a huge future ahead of her, and we connected on our mission to help patients on their cancer journey.

Olivia and Emma together in 2018

"Emma had such a generous spirit and a warm and loving heart - I will miss seeing her lovely face at the Centre and send my love and deepest condolences to her friends and family."

Fans of the 72-year-old star were quick to comfort her. "Oh, no. I'm so very sorry to hear of this loss for you, her family and the Centre. My sympathies," wrote one, whilst another added: "Lifting Ms. Emma Cohen up in my prayers - what a very sad loss of a beautiful soul. Sending you and Ms. Cohen's family & friends my condolences."

A third remarked: "So sorry to hear of the loss of your dear and special Emma. My heartfelt condolences." Olivia is continuing her fight against stage four breast cancer, the third time she has been diagnosed with the illness in the past 28 years.

Olivia with her husband John and daughter Chloe

The mother-of-one was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. It later came back in 2013, and was only detected when she was involved in a car accident.

Speaking about the cancer's return in 2017, she told The Guardian last year: "It's been a part of my life for so long. I felt something was wrong. It's concerning when it comes back, but I thought: 'I'll get through it again.'"