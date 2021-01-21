Olivia Newton-John's stunning swimsuit photo on beach is so nostalgic - see throwback The star had exciting news

Olivia Newton-John opened her family photo album to share a beautiful throwback snapshot with her baby girl - and it's stunning.

The Australian actress, 72, and singer posted an adorable beach picture in which she’s wearing a swimsuit and carrying the tiny infant.

READ: Olivia Newton-John reflects on John Travolta's 'beautiful' late wife Kelly Preston

Olivia's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi - who is now 35 years old - was a tiny baby in the photo wore an adorable sun hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John shares heartfelt Christmas message amid cancer battle

Her famous mum was smiling for the camera and looked overjoyed in the sweet image. Olivia shared the photo to tease an exciting new project with Chloe.

She captioned the post: "There’s nothing I love more than working with my daughter @chloelattanziofficial and we have something special coming your way in ONE week! Stay tuned for more details! #flashbackfriday."

The news she was waiting to tell fans was that the mother-daughter duo have recorded a new song together.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John recalls terrifying moment she was diagnosed with breast cancer

READ: Olivia Newton-John addresses death rumours as she gives health update

Olivia shared the sweet photo to tease exciting news

Their duet, Window in the Wall, will be released on 22 January.

The Grease star is currently battling stage 4 cancer but she continues to inspire her fans with her uplifting messages.

Just before the holidays, Olivia addressed the end of what was a difficult year for everyone.

MORE: Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia is incredibly close to her daughter Chloe

In a video shared on Instagram, she said: "I just want to wish you all the happiest and healthiest holiday season. We'll get through this. This too will pass."

She added: "I hope that 2021 brings us new things and better news, and just keep your spirits up and think positive thoughts."

Olivia and Chloe are releasing new music together

Olivia has tried to find the positives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and spoke to Australia’s Today show about spending more time at home with her husband John Easterling.

She said: "I feel great and I'm so grateful I'm able to be in the countryside. I have my animals and my husband. This has actually been one of the rare times in my whole life where I have been in one place for more than three weeks."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.