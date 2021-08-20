Olivia Newton-John has revealed she is missing her relatives back home in Melbourne. The 72-year-old, who resides in Santa Barbara with her husband John Barnes, has been unable to see some of her loved ones due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions in Australia.

"I have a lot of family in Melbourne. I send you all my love and I think of you all the time," she told Sunrise on Friday. "I know it is difficult to be out there and I wish I could come, but I just cannot right now."

The actress, who is battling breast cancer for the third time, discussed her latest fundraising event, Walk for Wellness. "My birthday wish is that we raise a lot of money and we help a lot of people," she explained.

"The idea is to get a group of your friends together and just walk and raise some money."

Talking about the program, which includes "yoga, meditation, acupuncture and art therapy". Olivia added: "I was in the hospital a couple of years ago and got to experience all of these programs in my room and it made a huge difference to me… It keeps you positive and in a great space."

Olivia with her husband John and daughter Chloe

The event will be held on 26 September to coincide with Olivia's 73rd birthday. The mother-of-one was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. It later came back in 2013, and was only detected when she was involved in a car accident.

Speaking about the cancer's return in 2017, she told The Guardian last year: "It's been a part of my life for so long. I felt something was wrong. It's concerning when it comes back, but I thought: 'I'll get through it again.'"

