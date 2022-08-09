The late Olivia Newton-John's colourful California home revealed

Grease star Olivia Newton-John passed away at age 73 at her glorious home in Santa Barbara. The actress leaves behind her husband John Easterling who still resides in their stunning residence.

Olivia suffered a third cancer relapse, and ahead of her passing she spoke out about living with the disease in a candid video and, in turn, she revealed a cosy corner of her living space. As well as a chic leather armchair, the star has a very vibrant artwork hanging on her wall and a small wooden side table filled with a lamp and candles.

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John filmed inside her gorgeous living room

While appearing on Loose Women, the actress gave fans a good look at her quirky abode. Along with wooden panelled ceilings, the space has multiple shelves, lots of artwork and a plethora of meaningful ornaments.

Behind Olivia, viewers could observe her bright blue piano which has been used as a table for a tray of glass vases. You also won't fail to notice the massive amethyst crystal on the floor behind her – bringing lots of good vibes to the room!

Olivia appeared on Loose Women from her California home

Believed to be Olivia's last photograph, she posed in a bed of sunflowers, potentially in the garden of her gorgeous home. The star wore sunglasses and beamed at the camera.

When Olivia embarked on an Instagram Live, she revealed another corner of her zany home, complete with a leopard print chair, a gallery wall of mismatched frames and a large vase of orange faux flowers.

Olivia loved bold and bright interiors

Speaking to Reader's Digest, Olivia revealed what lockdown life had been like. She said: "I feel guilty for saying it, but I've actually enjoyed not being able to go anywhere. My life has always been about being on planes and travelling and staying in hotels, so to be in one place for almost a year has been blissful."

She went on to reveal: "And it's been wonderful having so much time at home. I've been able to do things like clean out closets and garages. I've also learned how to make bread, I’ve done arts and crafts-y things, and have hung out with my animals and my husband. I haven’t been bored for one second."

