Olivia Newton-John continued to inspire her fans with an uplifting message she shared with her fans on Saturday.

The Grease star, 72, is currently battling stage 4 cancer but she wanted to send love to her followers and give them hope at the end of what has been a difficult year for everyone.

In the video she shared on Instagram Olivia said: "I just want to wish you all the happiest and healthiest holiday season. We'll get through this. This too will pass."

She added: "I hope that 2021 brings us new things and better news, and just keep your spirits up and think positive thoughts."

Olivia looked flawless as she smiled and waved in the clip and did her best to lift her fans' spirits.

The Australian star shared the devastating news of her breast cancer diagnosis in November 2018. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder.

Olivia has been married to John since 2008

In October, during an interview with Australian programme Nine's Today, Olivia revealed she was "feeling great" and was enjoying self-isolation at her home in America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared: "I feel great and I'm so grateful I'm able to be in the countryside. I have my animals and my husband. This has actually been one of the rare times in my whole life where I have been in one place for more than three weeks."

Olivia has been married to her husband John Easterling since 2008. He's a rainforest conservationist and entrepreneur and has been supporting Olivia throughout her health battle.

