Peter Andre and wife Emily's kids are so grown up during idyllic day out in London They marked the end of the summer holidays

Peter Andre and his wife Emily treated their children to an epic day out in London this week. The couple, who have been married for six years, took their family to London to recreate a special date night they had enjoyed last month.

Taking to Instagram, Emily, who shares Amelia, seven, and Theodore, four, with the singer, posted four adorable snaps of her family and revealed why they had chosen London for their day out.

WATCH: Peter Andre family's day out at The London Tower

"We loved it so much on my birthday we had to bring the kids! They loved the view and couldn't stop looking in the telescope. Such a lovely family lunch too. Also visited the Tower of London which was great. It always amazes me how interested the kids are and how they want to look at everything! Such a great way to finish off the summer holidays," wrote the 32-year-old.

The stunning pictures show the family enjoying the view from inside a room at The Shard as well as walking around The Tower of London.

Peter with Amelia and Theo taking in the London views

Peter, 48, also posted six snaps, showing him with the children he shares with his first wife Katie Price, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, and Emily.

"Today was just [heart emoji]," he simply wrote alongside them.

Amelia's stunning hair had fans talking

Fans were delighted with the rare family update from the couple and many couldn't believe how grown up their youngest kids look – especially Amelia.

"Wow Amelia is getting tall now bless her xx," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Oh my goodness how grown up are the kids."

Emily with Theo, Amelia and Princess

A third remarked: "That's Amelia in the blue? Such lovely hair and so tall!! Lovely pics @dr_emily_official @peterandre xx."