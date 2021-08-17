Peter Andre's wife Emily stuns in slinky silk dress for lavish night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Peter Andre's wife Emily stunned fans on Monday when she posted a photo to Instagram wearing a slinky silk dress to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

The NHS doctor was treated to a lavish night out by her husband, including dinner at the Shangri-La restaurant in The Shard.

RELATED: Peter Andre discusses baby plans with wife Emily MacDonagh

The couple spent the night at the famous five-star hotel, which boasts incredible views of the city, and their room was decorated with gold balloons that spelled out 'happy birthday".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emily Andre looks incredible in white dress for Loose Women appearance

Sharing her look with her thousands of followers, Emily wrote: "Well I had the best birthday EVER! Feeling extremely spoilt and very lucky. Thank you so much @peterandre and to everyone who has sent me such lovely messages. Another year has flown by!"

MORE: Peter and Emily Andre's romantic wedding was so regal - photos

It seems that fans couldn’t get enough of the stylish ensemble, with one commenting: "Wow gorgeous couple," while another added: "Beautiful lady inside out Happy birthday".

Emily shared a sweet picture with Peter Andre on Instagram

The 32-year-old looked sensational in a mustard yellow maxi dress, which was made out of the most beautiful silky material and featured thin spaghetti straps.

Emily wore her luscious locks in a sleek style with a middle parting and kept her makeup natural, sporting a subtle brown smokey eye and a nude lip.

Peter Andre also paid tribute to his wife on social media

Although her exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing alternative to her dress for you to rock on your next night out.

Satin cami midi dress, £30, Missguided

The doting mother received lots of lovely birthday messages, including an adorable tribute from her stepdaughter, Princess.

Peter Andre's daughter took to Instagram to wish Emily a happy birthday, writing: "Emsssss happy birthday! your such a good stepmum! i love you so much have the best day".

In the series of photos posted by the 14-year-old, the duo can be seen taking selfies together and enjoying family days out. Rushing to the comments, Emily replied: "Oh thank you so much!! Best birthday message [heart emoji] love you xxxx". How sweet!

DISCOVER: Peter Andre and wife Emily smoulder in new 'date night' selfie - and fans react

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.