Peter Andre reveals son Junior's reservations over expanding family

Peter Andre was once again put on the spot after the Loose Women panel quizzed him about family life. During his appearance on Wednesday, the 48-year-old confessed that he and his wife Emily haven't agreed on whether to have another child or not.

Peter, 48, shares two children, Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, with his NHS doctor spouse. He also has daughter Princess, 13, and son Junior, 16, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

MORE: Peter Andre reveals son Theo's first day at school will be 'bittersweet' for wife Emily

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares rare video of youngest son Theo

The father-of-four admitted that Emily, 32, would love more children – however, he disagrees. "Honestly – me being 48, I hope she doesn't. I've had loads of kids, I'm happy, she's a great mother," he shared.

MORE: Peter Andre shares gorgeous photo with 'beautiful' wife Emily after revealing family plans

"I always said to her, you might want more kids, but don't forget our kids will grow older and maybe one of them will bring us children."

Peter with his eldest son Junior

Peter went on to confess that his eldest child, Junior, is sceptical over a potential 16-year age gap between him and a new sibling. "I understand what he meant about the age gap, but I said to him there'd be 16 years between [him and a] new child," the doting dad added.

MORE: Peter Andre and wife Emily smoulder in new 'date night' selfie - and fans react

"I said to him, my brother Andrew - who has sadly passed - and I were 16 years [apart]. He was my best friend. My other brothers know this, but he was my favourite brother. I looked up to him. I don't really think it matters."

It's not the first time Peter viewed his thoughts. During a recent Q&A on his YouTube channel, Peter was asked by a fan if he and Emily are planning on having another baby. To which, he responded: "That's a very good question. Physically I can't, my wife on the other hand…

"I don't know. We say things like, 'Oh wouldn't it be great to have another Theo', because Theo's like four years old and he's running around and he's brilliant and it's a beautiful age.

The singer and wife Emily share two children

"But then when we meet up with people who have got a couple of kids and they hand us over the kids and they're screaming, I'm like, 'Hell no!' we actually look at each other and we're like, 'Hell no.'"

The singer confessed that he and his wife do go back and forth on the idea though. "But then we go back and we're like, 'Oh wouldn't it be good?' I think it's those first two years."

While Peter admitted he thinks the couple are "done" having children, he still left the possibility of expanding his family open. "I think we're pretty much done. But the way I think about it, it's not up to me anyway. Since when is it my choice? Think about it. You might say, 'Well it is your choice'. No, it ain't my choice."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.