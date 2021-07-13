Peter Andre delights fans with major announcement – his family reacts The father-of-four took to Instagram

Peter Andre has shared some big news with his fans on Instagram. The father-of-four received a huge response from his followers – and family - as he took to the social media site in celebration of his latest venture.

Pete, 48, shared a snapshot of a screenplay titled Ja-Faican on his MacBook air and explained: "Not only do I get to star in this film later this year but will also have my first production credit on a feature film. Exciting times ahead. Let's go @therealfredinwaka #alwaygrateful."

Among the first to react to the post was Pete's 16-year-old son Junior, who posted a series of clapping hands emojis, while director Fred wrote: "From the read through, I know you're gonna kill it. Looking forward to this one [flames]."

"This is amazing news, so happy for you!" a delighted fan told Pete with a second echoing: "Amazing!!! Good luck Pete!"

Pete celebrated his big news with fans on Instagram

The star's post came just 24 hours after he celebrated his six-year wedding anniversary with wife Emily. Pete took to Instagram on Sunday with a loving tribute to his bride – although he admitted he was facing a dilemma.

"Just like that, we've been married for 6 years," he wrote. "You're not only the most amazing wife, you are an incredible mother to our children. You also are the kindest person I know. Happy Anniversary Emily. Oh and FOOTBALLS COMING HOME…... On that note please help everyone. It's my wedding anniversary and Emily doesn't watch football. What do I do?"

Pete and Emily have been married since 2015

Ruth Langsford was among those to respond to the post, joking: "Happy Anniversary! Regards the football….I think a long, romantic, wine fuelled lunch might see Emily gently sleeping by 8.00 pm!"

Meanwhile Pete's eldest daughter, 14-year-old Princess, sweetly wrote: "Happy anniversary, I love you both [love heart]."

The star with his two eldest children, Junior and Princess

Pete and Emily, 31, were married on 11 July 2015 at Mamhead House in Exeter. The happy couple have gone on to welcome two children together: Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo. The Mysterious Girl star shares Junior and Princess with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

