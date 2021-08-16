Peter Andre shares gorgeous photo with 'beautiful' wife Emily after revealing family plans

Peter Andre and his wife Emily looked totally smitten as they posed for a new selfie together. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the 48-year-old TV star uploaded a sweet snapshot of the couple before going out for dinner in honour of Emily's 32nd birthday the following day.

"Someone's birthday tomorrow… loads of pics coming in a few hours. Hope you don't mind. @shangrilalondon @dr_emily_official @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre @trendingtravel.co.uk," remarked Peter.

The lovebirds enjoy an evening at the Shangri-La restaurant in The Shard – and judging by the posts throughout the night, the pair had a wonderful time!

Peter and Emily are proud parents to two children: Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo. The Mysterious Girl star shares Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

But during a recent Q&A on his YouTube channel, Peter finally revealed his thoughts on expanding his brood. When asked by a fan if he and Emily are planning on having another baby, Peter responded: "That's a very good question. Physically I can't, my wife on the other hand…

Peter and his wife Emily enjoyed a night out in London

"I don't know. We say things like, 'Oh wouldn't it be great to have another Theo', because Theo's like four years old and he's running around and he's brilliant and it's a beautiful age.

"But then when we meet up with people who have got a couple of kids and they hand us over the kids and they're screaming, I'm like, 'Hell no!' we actually look at each other and we're like, 'Hell no.'"

Emily turned 32 on Monday

The singer confessed that he and his wife do go back and forth on the idea though. "But then we go back and we're like, 'Oh wouldn't it be good?' I think it's those first two years. I like the toddler years, toddler and above, they're cool. It's those first two years. I mean, Emily loves the first two years, so…"

While Peter admitted he thinks the couple are "done" having children, he still left the possibility of expanding his family open. "I think we're pretty much done. But the way I think about it, it's not up to me anyway. Since when is it my choice? Think about it. You might say, 'Well it is your choice'. No, it ain't my choice."

