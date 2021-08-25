Peter Andre reveals son Theo's first day at school will be 'bittersweet' for wife Emily

Sharnaz Shahid
Peter Andre has revealed his youngest son Theo's first day at school will be a 'bittersweet' moment for his wife Emily
Peter Andre and his wife Emily are counting down the days till their son Theo attends his first day at school. The couple - who have been married since 2015 - will be preparing for the milestone moment next month, something which Peter claims will be bittersweet for his junior doctor wife.
In his latest column for New magazine, the 48-year-old said: "I recently posted some videos of me messing around with Theo on Instagram. Some people were asking: 'Is he laughing or crying?' Because he was laughing so much. He jumps on me all the time.
"He's going to be starting school in a few weeks and I think it'll be great for him to get some independence, but Emily's both sad and happy about it."
He added: "She obviously wants him to go for him, but at the same time she's like, 'He's my little baby!' It will be a big day when it comes around."
Peter and Emily, 32, are proud parents to two children: Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo. The Mysterious Girl star shares Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.
Last month, the couple - who tied the knot on 11 July 2015 at Mamhead House in Exeter - celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary. Pete took to Instagram with a loving tribute to his bride, although he admitted he was facing a dilemma.
The couple share two children together
"Just like that, we've been married for 6 years," he wrote. "You're not only the most amazing wife, you are an incredible mother to our children. You also are the kindest person I know. Happy Anniversary Emily. Oh and FOOTBALLS COMING HOME…... On that note please help everyone. It's my wedding anniversary and Emily doesn't watch football. What do I do?"
Emily, meanwhile, remarked: "6 years today! 6 amazing years thanks to the amazing person I married. Here’s to many many more [heart emoji] @peterandre."
