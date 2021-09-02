Angelina Jolie opens up about daughters as she makes an impassioned plea As inspiring as it gets!

Angelina Jolie has been one of the world's most renowned celebrity humanitarians, especially as a UNHCR special envoy who has visited countries all over the world to raise awareness.

She is making a new move towards increasing her reach as an advocate with her latest career development as an author.

In a special online event, Angelina joined three youth activists from around the world, Muhammad Najem, Aisha Saleh, and Vinuki Bakmeedeniya, to talk about the book Know Your Rights and Claim Them, which Angelina co-authored.

The event was held in conjunction with the UK release of the book, which was written with the aim of educating children about the rights they have access to and how to take ownership of them and have their voices be heard, which the group dove into.

When one of the activists brought up the point of child marriage and how it was forced upon young girls in poorer countries, Angelina opened up about her daughters.

Angelina hosted the event with three youth activists

"It's a very real thing. I was certainly always aware of this force for young girls to marry," she said.

"But then having daughters and seeing them at 12, 13, 14 and the idea that someone would take them as a wife, that they didn't love or feel connected to or force them to...it's such a horror."

When taking questions from other children around the world, the group opened up about horrifying incidents that they'd witnessed, which made the Maleficent actress emotional.

"It's quite a thing, you have to understand, as a mom and as a person, you think you want to be learning and working on these issues for so long," she said.

"And I started working on these issues before a lot of you were born and thought, 'Well we can really make certain changes and do different things and try to improve.' And it seems that the world has just become [...] it has really broken to such a level that so much is happening."

Angelina and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, share six kids

Near the end, the three activists thanked Angelina for her positive use of celebrity and support of their work, and she in turn applauded them for their inspiring hard work and efforts.

The book is now available on all online platforms and vendors

