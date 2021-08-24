Alex Jones has revealed her horror after an ex-boyfriend stole her chance to interview Angelina Jolie, prompting her to dump him live on-air. The One Show host, who is due to give birth to her third child any day now, confessed the experience led to a "dark period" in her life.

Speaking on the Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon podcast, Alex reflected on her life in her mid-twenties – the start of her career when she was an entertainment correspondent for Channel 4.

"He moved to London and started working in London. So did I, I was recruited, believe it or not, on a show called Rise, which I don't know whether you remember, it was a breakfast show on Channel 4 and I became the entertainment correspondent," she explained.

"I did all these junkets with film stars. So every Thursday I would come to London and then I would do Thursday and Friday with them and stay for the weekend.

"I must have been about 25 by this point and one day I was in Topshop on Oxford Street and the production company who made the show called the flat where we lived and said, 'We need to speak to Alex. Angelina Jolie is available for an interview and we need her to come and do it now.'

"And he said, 'Oh, Alex is ill and she actually in Wales, but I could come'. So off he went, I'm still in Topshop, unbeknown to me, buying cheap jeans and shoes."

The One Show star touched upon deceit

After returning to their flat, Alex was surprised to see the place empty and wondered where her then-boyfriend was. "In the end I thought, 'Right I'm going to drive back to Cardiff because I don't know where you are, you've probably gone to the pub,'" she continued.

"And then the production company called, and they were like, 'We've got a bit of a situation. Tomorrow morning your boyfriend is going to the premiere with Angelina Jolie and it would be really funny if you came on the line, live on the show and surprise him and said that you know exactly what he's been up to.'

Horrified, Alex added: "So again, I said yes, so on live telly I'm like, 'You lied to me, where have you been?' So yeah, not surprisingly, we split up live on telly."

The breakup left the TV star feeling low. "It was a really dark time for about six months and even though I was still very happily working in Wales, I just wasn't myself," she shared. "My mum was really worried, my friends were really worried and at that point I thought, nobody is going to me like that again in terms of the deceit…

"I've had really nice boyfriends and a really nice husband, but I'm grateful because I needed that experience and I thought when I got myself together, I'm going to have a successful career, I'm going to work really hard and I think it was a real turning point for me.

The TV star has been married to Charlie Thomson since 2015

"I stopped messing about and I focussed and from that point forward, [it] was a real turning point forward when real good stuff started happening. It taught me about how fickle our industry is, how tough you needed to be. Because I was just a little Welshy, who was like, nobody would do a bad thing on purpose, then was like oh, they actually do."

Alex has been happily married to husband Charlie Thomson for over five years. The couple tied the knot in Cardiff Castle on 31 December 2015, in a ceremony exclusively shared with HELLO!. They are now doting parents to sons, Teddy and Kit, and are due to welcome their little girl soon.

