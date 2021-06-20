Angelina Jolie’s dinner look is totally unexpected - and we’re obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

There’s a new trend taking over Hollywood that is one of the coziest we’ve seen in a while - and Angelina Jolie is a fan of it too.

The Those Who Wish Me Dead star stepped out in New York City wearing a silk black jumpsuit complete with stripes that looked like it could double as pajamas as she took her sons, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12, to dinner at ramen hotspot Momofuku Noodle Bar on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

Angelina completed the look with black pumps, a Louis Vuitton handbag, and a black face mask, and wore her hair in her usual sleek and straight style.

The Maleficent star’s bed-to-dinner look was chic, comfy, and so fitting after a year where a lot of us lived in loungewear and pajamas (and may not be ready to let it go just yet). We loved the look and tracked down a similar satin pajama set on ASOS for less than $50.

ASOS Design satin pajamas, $46, ASOS

Angelina is just the latest star to rock silky pajamas out on the town with heels.

Sharon Stone also sported the look at the In The Heights opening night premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City earlier this month. The Ratched actress opted for a pair of leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana silk pajamas with black stilettos.

Sharon’s luxe pajama set came complete with fringe detail on the hem of the pants and the sleeves.

Sharon Stone wore leopard print Dolce & Gabbana PJs and heels to a premiere

Sophie Turner also rocked the trend in April as she enjoyed a date night out with husband Joe Jonas at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, sporting a purple printed silk top paired with matching silk pants from Lisa Says Gah.

She completed the look with a white bandeau bra tucked underneath.

Gigi Hadid has been sporting the PJs with heels trend for years

Salma Hayek, Rihanna, and Gigi Hadid are just a few more celebs who have all sported silk pajamas with heels too.

It’s proof that this trend is here to stay for now - and we’re all for it.

