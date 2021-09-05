Sarah Harding's death leaves friends and family devastated – see heartwarming celebrity tributes

Our thoughts are with the friends, family and fans who have been left devastated by the tragic news of Sarah Harding's death following her diagnosis with breast cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday 5 September, the Girls Aloud star's mum confirmed the sad news and wrote a heartwarming tribute in memory of her 39-year-old daughter.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year."

As news broke that Sarah had sadly died, many celebrities have taken to social media to leave heartwarming messages of condolence in memory of the star, including TV presenters Ant and Dec, Spice Girls star Geri Horner and Alan Carr. Read their touching tributes below.

Ant and Dec

The presenting duo took to Twitter to share their condolences, writing: "Such sad news. RIP Sarah xx".

Geri Horner

Spice Girls star Geri Horner will no doubt appreciate the sadness felt by Sarah's fellow Girls Aloud bandmates during this difficult time. In a tweet dedicated to the star, Geri penned: "Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world. X"

Jedward

X-Factor twins John and Edward also took to Twitter to write: "R.I.P. Pop Music Icon Sarah Harding! Strength and Love to her friends and family", before sending their well wishes to her Girls Aloud bandmates.

Oritse Williams

💔Heartbreaking to hear that Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud has just passed away after a long battle with cancer. The times we met she was always so bubbly, such a big beautiful personality. My sincerest sympathies and heart goes out to Sarah’s friends, family & band members. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3Muq6w1BqL — Oritsé Williams (@Oritse) September 5, 2021

JLS star Oritse wrote: "Heartbreaking to hear that Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud has just passed away after a long battle with cancer. The times we met she was always so bubbly, such a big beautiful personality. My sincerest sympathies and heart goes out to Sarah’s friends, family & band members."

Alan Carr

Fearne Cotton

Podcaster and former Radio 1 host Fearne left her condolences on Sarah's Instagram post shared by her mum Marie. She wrote: "Oh my gosh I'm so sorry to hear this. I'm sending your family so much love and strength. She was always kind and so much fun to be around. I'm very sorry for your loss. Prayers and love to you."

