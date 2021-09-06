90210 star Tori Spelling reveals devastation following family loss Her pet dog Arthur Bear was rescued from the Woolsey fire in 2018

Tori Spelling has revealed she is heartbroken after the death of her beloved dog Arthur Bear, describing him as "one of the greatest loves of my life".

Alongside a montage of throwback photos, the 48-year-old admitted she's at a complete loss without him. "It breaks my heart [heart] that we had to say goodbye to Arthur Bear Reynolds…" she wrote on Instagram.

WATCH: Tori Spelling shares family heartache

Tori then revealed she rescued Arthur, who was a senior dog, when he was displaced in the Woolsey fire in Southern California almost three years ago.

"We rescued Arthur during The Woolsey fires. So thankful to @muchloveanimalrescue for giving me the privilege to be Arthur's forever mom," she continued. "Sadly, senior rescues are not as desirable as puppies. But, if you have the opportunity to be a forever home to a senior pet do it! It’s life changing.

"Arthur was close to 20 when he passed. We didn’t get a long time with him but I’ve cherished the years we had together. I was his human. He was one of the greatest loves of my life."

One of the pictures Tori shared with her fans

She added: "I told him all the time I wish we had met each other when he was a pup. He was so loving. He loved having the kids all over him. He was such a warrior! He never gave up. Such strength and will. I will miss him forever. My room seems so empty now without him."

The emotional video had the song The Story by Brandi Carlile playing in the background. Of the song choice, Tori explained: "The music I put to these pics popped into my head as I held his paw for the last time. Haven't listened to this song in years but after I did it made complete sense.

"Arthur and I were made for each other. Dogs give us unconditional love. Unlike humans. Yet, it's our pets we have the shortest journey with. I hope you are running thru beautiful fields now Arthur. I [love] U. xoxo." [sic]

