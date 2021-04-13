James Middleton's light-hearted video gets best reaction from fans Kate Middleton's brother is an owner of six dogs

James Middleton shared the most heartwarming video of his dogs in honour of the UK lifting more of their restrictions on Monday.

The sweet clip shows his Cocker Spaniel named Nala running as fast as she ran through some fields after he shouts, "Nala, the pubs are open."

WATCH: James Middleton shares adorable video of pet dogs

In the caption, the Duchess of Cambridge's brother added: "Check out Nala's reaction when she hears her four favourite words..."

His fans were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Love the way she responds to her name!" Another remarked: "Cutest thing ever." A third post read: "Smart girl." A fourth person stated: "My reaction exactly! She's so beautiful."

The sweet post comes shortly after James revealed that he and fiancée Alizee Thevenet have bought a new home together.

Writing in the Telegraph, the 33-year-old revealed that the couple had decided to swap city living for a quiet life in the countryside "for good" ahead of their wedding.

James with his fiancee Alizee

"We are counting down the days until we get the keys to our new home and can be reunited with our belongings, which have been in storage for almost a year now," he wrote. "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

The entrepreneur also opened up about how he has his oldest dog Ella to thank for introducing him to his future wife. Recalling how he first met financial expert Alizée, he said: "The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea… she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back. "

"But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention. Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella."

James and Alizee announced their engagement after just over a year of dating. They were forced to postpone their wedding - which was due to take place in May 2020 - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

