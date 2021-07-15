Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie enjoy special day date together The pair were joined by their furry friends

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie enjoyed a very special outing together this week, where they were joined by their adorable pooches. The pair took part in a "Bark Run" leading to plenty of fun photos. Read Lorraine's exclusive diary below...

I had a lovely time this week enjoying a very special event with my little dog Angus as we joined lots of other doggies for a "BARK RUN" fun day on Wimbledon Common. It was all about celebrating our fabulous dogs and saying thank you to them for keeping us going during the pandemic.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly enjoys a fantastic day out with Angus

There was a fantastic obstacle course, which Angus loved so much he went round twice, as well as lots of doggie treats from tails.com, and advice from vets and animal experts.

My daughter Rosie brought her little mini sausage dog Ruby along too. Ruby was too tiny to do all of the course but she loved meeting other dogs and playing with them. She got very friendly with a cute little corgi puppy and they were adorable together. Ruby has been such a delight and never fails to cheer me up and make me smile.

She's become firm friends with my Angus and follows him everywhere like a little shadow whenever Rosie brings her to visit.

Talking to other dog owners at the BARK RUN event, it was obvious that we are all so incredibly grateful to our pets during these tough times. Taking them for walks means we get exercise and fresh air, and we also feel better physically and mentally.

Pets also help us to de-stress. There is nothing quite so soothing as having a sleepy puppy in your lap, and I always feel that the world is a better place when I can give Angus and Ruby lots of cuddles.

It was also lovely to be at a Covid-safe event outdoors, with people smiling and having fun together and sharing their stories and experiences.

I hope these events will happen all over the country so that we can celebrate our gorgeous dogs and puppies and be thankful for all the love and happiness they bring.

