James Middleton's video of Prince William and Kate's puppy will make your day The Duchess of Cambridge's brother is a proud dog owner

James Middleton appeared to give fans a glimpse at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's puppy as he shared an adorable video on Instagram.

The entrepreneur, 33, reportedly gifted his older sister and her family an eight-month-old pup in 2020, shortly before the death of the Cambridges' beloved English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, in November. James first shared pictures and videos of the pups when they were born back in May 2020.

The sweet social media montage showed the tiny litter of puppies playing together in the grounds of James's home and clambering over one another to be fed by their mother.

Kate's brother shared the post to mark National Puppy Day on Tuesday, writing in the caption: "60 seconds of pure, unfiltered, adorable puppy love.

"It's national puppy day today so is the perfect time to remember that puppies are for LIFE - not just for lockdown, Christmas or other celebratory occasions.

"When you take on a puppy, you are taking on a life and all the responsibilities that come with that. If you promise to respect them, train them and provide for them, they will give you a lifetime of happiness.

"Please please please ALWAYS do your research into puppy breeders and their background - there's lots of help out there. Make sure to use it, otherwise you could be contributing to the terrible act of puppy farming!"

James's 206k followers flooded the comments with heart emojis in response.

James is the proud owner of six dogs

Prince William and Kate were said to be "besotted" with the decision to welcome a new puppy into their lives when they were living at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The Duke and Duchess recently returned to their Kensington Palace home in London with Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis.

George and Charlotte returned to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London at the beginning of March.

William and Kate announced that their dog Lupo had passed away in November

William and Kate shared a heartbreaking social media post when their nine-year-old dog Lupo passed away in November.

Accompanied by a picture of their pet, it read at the time: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

Lupo was from a litter that was bred by James, who was gifted to the royal couple in 2012 when Prince William was deployed to the Falklands during his time working for the RAF.

