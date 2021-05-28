David Walliams' fans think he looks so much like his 'love' Fans were making the same comparison

David Walliams posted an adorable picture of his 'love' and fans all began making the same comparison.

The Britain's Got Talent judge is the proud owner of Border Terriers Bert and Ernie. While he's had Bert for many years, he adopted Ernie back in 2019.

The star posted the cute snap of the pair of pooches relaxing on his bed, and while Ernie looked wide awake, Bert did appear to be a bit tired.

Fans fell in love with the adorable snap, and they all started making a comparison between Bert and David.

"The white one looks like you," joked one, while a second added: "Bert looks like you!"

A third wrote: "Image of you @dwalliams."

Many others flooded the comments with heart emojis as they cooed over how sweet the photo of the pups together was.

David is a proud pooch owner and posts numerous photos of what he dubs his "true love" on his Instagram feed.

Fans were convinced Bert resembled the comedian

In March, he posted a loving snap to Instagram, which saw him cuddled up to Ernie as they both looked towards the camera.

A second black and white image showed David affectionately gazing down on Ernie.

His fans were blown away by the "cuteness overloads", with one commenting: "That's so cute!" A second wrote: "Aww lovely photos, beautiful boys," while others bombarded the post with hundreds of heart emojis.

David introduced fans to Ernie in 2019, with a sweet photo of himself holding Ernie in one hand, and Bert in the other. "Bert has a baby brother. Meet Ernie," he wrote in the caption.

Of course, Bert and Ernie aren't the only boys in David's life. He is also the proud father to son Alfred, from his marriage to model Lara Stone.

David is a proud pooch owner

Although he is incredibly private about his personal life, the comedian previously revealed how he and his son were coping in lockdown.

While appearing on This Morning last May, the Little Britain star revealed to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he and Alfred had bonded more while living in isolation.

He said: "I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere, but at the moment obviously I'm at home so I can write all day and all night [...] and then other times I'm looking after my son and homeschooling which has been fun."

He added: "I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents […] but I've really enjoyed it."

