Justin Timberlake marks milestone moment in emotional new post How has it already been 15 years?

Justin Timberlake's prolific career has birthed many hits, and that's not even including his incredibly popular discography with 'N Sync.

The singer got emotional as he celebrated a milestone moment for one of his most prominent career releases.

MORE: Justin Timberlake shares devastating news as fans send prayers

In a post he shared on Instagram, Justin revealed that his second solo album, FutureSex/LoveSounds had turned 15 years old.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Justin Timberlake confirms second son's unique name

He included a clip of him during the shoot for the album's cover, along with snippets from several of the music videos and an interview clip about working with Timbaland on the record.

In the caption, he got emotional about the album as he wrote, "15 years ago today, I released my 2nd album… FutureSex/LoveSounds.

"This album changed my life. Every album is a different chapter and special to me but, this one??? I don't even know if I have the words.

MORE: Justin Timberlake breaks silence on Britney Spears's shocking conservatorship battle

"I'm often asked what my favorite song on the album is but they're all my babies so I can't pick. But I do know this: album STILL HITS."

Justin celebrated the 15 year anniversary of FutureSex/LoveSounds

The Mirrors singer had several fans feeling nostalgic, and many celebrities also reacted with fond memories of the record. Rita Ora commented, "15 years!! Oh my god where did time go??"

Kevin Hart wrote, "I'm getting old….!!!!! This album had me thinking that I was an amazing dancer," with Normani simply saying, "Let's gooooooooooooo."

MORE: Jessica Biel makes surprising confession about family life with Justin Timberlake

MORE: Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's family home at private ski resort

Many other fans also reacted with excitement and praise for the album, with one commenting, "How is this 15 years??? Still so good!!"

Another said, "This album was so far ahead of its time! Nothing like it had ever been done before, still one of the best albums in pop history," and a third added, "I still listen to this album."

The singer commemorated Beyonce's birthday with a clip of them performing together

The pop superstar celebrated another special moment recently with a throwback clip of him performing with Beyonce.

The post was his birthday wish to her as he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my friend and THE Queen [bee emoji]. Hope the family is spoiling you today. Lots of love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.