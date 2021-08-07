Justin Timberlake shares devastating news as fans send prayers The star said it's 'so unfair'

Justin Timberlake has been left crushed following tragic news of a loved one lost. The Can't Stop the Feeling singer updated fans with devastating news that his longtime backup singer, Nicole Hurst, had lost her life.

Justin took to Instagram with a heartfelt and emotional post which sparked an overwhelming response from his fans.

MORE: Jessica Biel makes surprising confession about family life with Justin Timberlake

Alongside photos and videos of the young vocalist, he wrote: "My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Justin Timberlake confirms his second son's unique name

"On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity. Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen. What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music.

MORE: Justin Timberlake breaks silence on Britney Spears's shocking conservatorship battle

SEE: Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's family home at private ski resort

"Nicole, it's not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me. I love you, my sister. Forever family and forever a TN Kid."

Justin shared a heartfelt tribute, videos and photos of Nicole

Justin's social media followers inundated him with praying hand emojis and kind words.

One wrote: "It's not fair so I celebrate her light and positivity," while another wrote: "She was an angel for real was so kind," and another added: "Man, I'm going to miss her so much."

MORE: Justin Timberlake shares jaw-dropping beach photo with wife Jessica Biel

MORE: Justin Timberlake apologises after Britney Spears documentary backlash

Justin will be comforted by his wife Jessica Biel

The father-of-two - who is married to Jessica Biel - didn't elaborate on her sad death, but Nicole, herself, opened up about her cancer diagnosis previously.

She had a lengthy battle with breast cancer and in August 2019 she revealed it had come back after remission and devastatingly spread to her brain.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.