Paul Walker's daughter Meadow pays emotional tribute to father on his birthday Gone too soon

Hollywood was in complete shock when in 2013, Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker was killed in a car crash while in the middle of filming Furious 7.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary his daughter Meadow Walker, remembered the actor and paid tribute to him.

Meadow shared a picture on her Instagram of herself as a child with her dad where their matching piercing blue eyes stole the show.

"Happy birthday daddy, I love you," she simply wrote in the caption, remembering her father on what would've been his 48th birthday.

Her comments section was filled with several emotional fans wishing Paul a happy birthday and paying tribute to him as well.

One commented, "Nothing like father like daughter," while another wrote, "Happy birthday legend the legacy continues," with a third adding, "You have a protective angel." Many others simply added heart emojis.

Meadow paid tribute to her father with a throwback picture of the two

In the past, she has posted many other throwback moments of herself with her father, including a recent collage of childhood pictures where she could be seen kissing her father, and captioned the set, "miss you."

Meadow has since established a flourishing career for herself in the modelling industry, even walking the runway for several prominent labels.

And she still maintains a close relationship with her father's Fast and Furious co-stars, especially Vin Diesel, her godfather.

She's captured the bond she shares with him and his own children several times on her social media, even talking about how he and his family were there for her after the accident took place.

The model remains close with her godfather, Paul's Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel

She recently shared a sweet picture of herself hugging Vin and his daughter, Similce, simply captioning it with, "Family <3."

Fans adored seeing the bond between the group, with many leaving heart and teary-eyed emojis in the comments.

