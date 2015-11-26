Paul Walker's father sues Porsche for 'wrongful death'

Paul Walker's father is suing Porsche for negligence and wrongful death over the 2013 accident that killed his son. Paul William Walker III – who is executor of the actor's estate – has filed a lawsuit claiming that the Porsche Carrera GT the star was in lacked safety features that could have saved his life.



The lawsuit follows similar legal action by the actor's daughter Meadow. In his claim, Paul senior cites features such as side-door reinforcements, a stability control system and a breakaway fuel line to help prevent the car bursting into flames after a collision.

Paul Walker's father is suing Porsche for the 'wrongful death' of his son





Paul was in the passenger seat of a Carerra GT being driven by his friend Roger Rodas when it spun out of control, struck some trees and then burst into flames on a street in Santa Clarita in California on 30 November, 2013. Roger's widow Kristine has also filed her own claim against Porsche.



In reponse to Meadow's suit, Porsche issued a seven-page document denying responsibility. The manufacturer stated that the GT had been "abused and altered" and "misused and improperly maintained", and that these were contributing factors in the deaths. The company called Paul "a knowledgeable and sophisticated user of the 2005 Carrera GT".

Meadow Walker is the sole heir of her late dad's estate





Meadow's lawyer Jeff Milam criticised the filing, stating: "If Porsche had designed the car to include proper safety features Paul would have survived, he would be filming Fast And Furious 8, and Meadow Walker would have the father she adored."



The 17-year-old is the sole heir of Paul's estate. His two brothers, Cody and Caleb, helped to complete action scenes for Furious 7, which Paul was filming at the time of his death. The movie went on to earn more than £1billion globally when it was released in April.