Al Roker shares exciting news that'll get you feeling emotional The lights are back on Broadway!

Al Roker may have had a tough few days, but he's back to his old jubilant self and had some very exciting news to share with fans of the Today Show.

The popular TV weatherman revealed that he and the rest of his co-stars from Today have taken over New York City to commandeer the reopening of Broadway.

Al shared several pictures from moments he and his co-host Craig Melvin had as they welcomed back audiences and covered the reopening of Hamilton.

Many of the shots saw him with audience members who were on the verge of tears as he and Craig cheerfully whooped along and helped usher in the revival of theatre.

In the caption, he wrote, "Last night @craigmelvinnbc and I were honored to help the cast of @hamiltonmusical #hamiltonmusical reopen on #broadway last night and @photonate captured it all.

"Hope you'll watch as @todayshow @3rdhourtoday @hodaandjenna spread out across Broadway to help the reopening."

Al and Craig attended the opening of Hamilton on Broadway

Fans were ecstatic to see Broadway finally dusting itself off and kicking things up once again, with one commenting, "Awesome!! Can't wait!!"

Another wrote, "Hamilton is awesome! So happy to see NY City coming back. You two give me life," and a third said, "Looking Good Al and Craig. Happy that y'all had fun at Hamilton."

Al isn't the only one excited about the return of theatre, as his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb also shared their excitement about it.

Hoda shared pictures of herself with Savannah while attending the reopening of Wicked, mingling with fans and celebrating in the same way Al and Craig did.

Hoda and Savannah were at the reopening of Wicked

"Broadway... boy are you beautiful. Welcome back! @wicked_musical," she wrote, and she was immediately inundated with comments from people who were overjoyed that life is slowly returning to normal in the US following the lockdowns during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

