Today's Al Roker and ABC's Deborah Roberts share a close bond not only as individuals and spouses, but also as journalists, one of the most well-known and popular couples in the industry.

Both have also achieved significant amounts of success over their careers and have made big moves before.

Deborah shared with her fans another new task she was taking up that marked a new undertaking for her.

She posted a picture on her Instagram from the set of ABC's Nightline, as she revealed she would be pulling night duty to report on the stories of the women of 9/11.

She wowed fans with her stoic pose and bright floral shirt, as she wrote in the caption, "Moonlighting tonight @nightline. Hearing from women who were at the center of the 9/11 tragedy 20 years ago.

"@robinrobertsgma shares their gripping and unforgettable stories. #september 11," she said, referencing the special that GMA's Robin Roberts would be hosting to spotlight those stories.

Deborah revealed she would be on Nightline to highlight ABC's 9/11 special

Fans applauded Deborah for the move and were looking forward to tuning in to hear the tragic and riveting tales of the 9/11 survivors.

One fan commented, "Important story. Will be watching. And you look gorgeous," with another saying, "Watching it right now... reliving the stories again, difficult."

"Totally DVR'ing this tonight. Tks Deborah," another said, with one adding, "You're looking beautiful and elegant as always! Watching now and it brings me back like it was yesterday. Never forget."

Deborah warmly responded to many of the fan comments complimenting her appearance as well.

She shared several moments from behind the scenes as well

The journalist shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the set as well as she was gearing up to report on the ABC special that night.

The special aired as part of Robin's new production company, highlighting the women who acted as first responders and were survivors on that fateful day 20 years ago.

