Al Roker embarked upon a whole new adventure as part of his job for Today, but it might be one of his most dangerous yet.

His co-star and friend, Hoda Kotb, understood the risks involved and shared her support for him in a picture that got fans quite panicked.

WATCH: Al Roker creates a buzz among his co-hosts

The journalist posted a photograph of the Today weatherman on her Instagram, showing him battling the elements in knee-deep water as he reported on Hurricane Ida.

"@alroker #hurricaneida be safe buddy xoxo," she wrote in the caption as Al went to New Orleans to get the scoop on the evolving situation.

However, the picture sent a shiver down the spines of many fans, who became very worried about Al and his safety.

Hoda's picture had many concerned for Al's well-being

One fan wrote, "No need to stand in the water. Safety first," with another saying, "please get him out of there."

A third added, "Omg please protect this national treasure from being swept away!! #staysafemrroker," and one commented, "Al, please stay safe. Time to go home!!!"

Many others sent praying emojis, and several were divided on whether he needed to be put in such a dangerous situation in the first place.

Al shared a clip of his own on his feed which showed the winds and the water positively beating down on him and his crew.

"It's a wild morning here in #neworleans along #lakepontchartrain as we await #ida which will most likely be a #top5 strongest land falling US #hurricane," he wrote in the caption.

The popular weatherman highlighted the terrible condition of New Orleans

Once again, several of his fans and followers expressed their worries for his safety, including Katie Couric, who commented, "Be safe out there Al!!!"

His wife, Deborah Roberts, also lovingly wrote, "Be safe my [heart emoji]."

Many others did the same, with one commenting, "Please stay safe Mr. Roker, NBC team, and people of New Orleans. The world is praying for your safety," and another saying, "I need y'all to leave."

