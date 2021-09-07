Al Roker makes emotional discovery from inside family home The weatherman lives with his wife and son

Al Roker found something special at the home he shares with his family and revealed what it was with his fans on Instagram.

The Today show star made a discovery just days after the death of his "second dad" Willard Scott.

Al posted a photo of a cookbook written by the late Today star and captioned the post: "I was sitting in the kitchen looking at my cookbook collection and found this treasure."

Willard Scott's All-American Cookbook featured a photo of the late Today star eating a plate of food and appeared to be decades old. There was a message from Willard in the back which read: "To Al, a true man for all seasons. Love Will."

His fans loved the post and also took a walk down memory lane with Al. One wrote: "What a gentleman your friend was Al!! So glad that you shared so many beautiful memories together," and another added: "What a treasure."

Days before, Al had shared his heartbreak at Willard's death and posted a series of photos of himself with him.

Al shared the book along with Willard's sweet message to him

In his tribute, Al likened Willard to his "second dad" and praised him for helping him with his career.

He wrote: "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris.

Al was very close to Willard

"He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him."

Willard – who was a longtime weatherman for Today - retired from the show in 2015 after 35 years. During his long-running reign, he formed a close bond with Al and the rest of his co-stars on the NBC morning show.

