Al Roker and Deborah Roberts reflect on devastating family death on poignant anniversary The Today star and ABC journalist were inundated with support from fans

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts faced a difficult day on Saturday, as they remembered Deborah's beloved mother Ruth Roberts, who sadly passed away six years ago.

This was an especially difficult anniversary for the couple, as it also marked 20 years since the devastating 9-11 attacks in New York, and was the day of Al's co-worker and friend Willard Scott's funeral.

Al shared a heartfelt post on Instagram detailing the emotional day, alongside photos of the order of service from Willard's funeral.

VIDEO: Al Roker and his family reveal their incredible bond

He wrote: "Attended the #homegoing #celebration of #willardscott It was an emotional day on top of the #20thanniversary of #911 and the passing of @debrobertsabc mom, Ruth Roberts 6 years ago."

Deborah, meanwhile, shared photos of her mom on Instagram, alongside the message: "Thinking of my mom today and always."

Al and Deborah will no doubt be each other's rocks during this difficult period of time. The couple have been married since 1995 and share two children, Leila and Nick, while Al is also a father to oldest daughter Courtney from his first marriage to Alice Bell.

Al Roker marked an emotional day which was also the anniversary of wife Deborah's mom's passing

Although the couple have had a difficult year with a number of close friends passing away, they have also had plenty to smile about too.

In June, Courtney got married to husband Wes in front of their family and close friends, including many of Al's Today co-stars. Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer were among those present at the special day.

Deborah Roberts paid tribute to her mom on the sixth anniversary of her death

Most recently, Al experienced an incredible moment in his career when he met up with his daughter Leila in Tokyo, where both of them were reporting on the 2020 Olympics.

Al and Deborah are devoted to their family and often share insights into their home life on social media.

Al and Deborah with their children

In August, Al melted hearts with a sweet tribute to his loved one on social media after marking his 67th birthday.

He wrote: "When people ask me what I want for my birthday, I actually already have the gifts that keep giving: @debrobertsabc @ouichefroker @cleilapatra and @nick.roker155 They guarantee the happiest of. Birthdays. I love you."

