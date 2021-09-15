Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news The mother-of-two was beaming from ear to ear

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday.

The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.

Hoda revealed that Broadway is back and did so with a series of photos of her with co-host Savannah Guthrie in a theatre in New York.

"Broadway... boy are you beautiful. Welcome back! @wicked_musical," she wrote, and she was immediately inundated with comments from people who were overjoyed that life is slowing returning to normal in the US following the lockdowns during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can’t wait to go see a show again!" wrote one, while a second said: "Have fun ladies," and a third added: "OMG, the best."

Many urged them to stay safe and still be vigilent about doing all they can to avoid spreading the virus.

Hoda and Savannah enjoyed a night on Broadway to mark its return

The outing is clearly a welcome one for Hoda, who like millions of others, have missed celebrations, sporting events and activities in the last 18 months.

She recently had a case of the green-eyed monster though when she discovered her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, had gone to the US Open Men's Final without her.

Hoda voiced her utter dismay on their NBC show and said: "I have to tell you that it's not often that I look at Jenna Bush Hager… I love everything you do, but I have to tell you, sometimes I am jealous," she began.

Hoda also had to postpone her wedding to her fiance due to the COVID-19 pandemic

"Sometimes I am jealous. I didn't know, I had to find out on Insta… it's fine! But I was looking and was like 'There's Jenna at the US Open. Wait, she's sitting with who…'

"And as I was scrolling through the pictures, Brad Pitt with the bucket hat on, Jenna Bush Hager trying not to focus on Brad Pitt with the bucket hat on, and next to Brad, another Brad – Bradley Cooper. That was the Men's Finals."

Jenna said: "First of all, I should have called you and asked you what to wear." Hoda exclaimed: "What to wear? How about 'Do you want to go?' Not 'What to wear!'"

Of course, the famous friends and co-stars were only joking with each other as they laughed their way through the segment, much to the delight of their fans who loved their hilarious interaction.

