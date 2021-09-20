Peter Andre's wife Emily makes extremely candid comment about her kids' future

Peter Andre and his wife Emily have made a conscious effort to protect their children from the spotlight - particularly when it comes to the world of the digital age.

Although their children, seven-year-old Amelia and four-year-old Theo, are both too young to have social media accounts, the NHS doctor has revealed her uncertainty over whether to allow them to have either Instagram, TikTok or Twitter when they become of age.

"It's a tricky one because I think it depends what is happening at that time," she exclusively told HELLO!. "You never know what will [happen in the future.] There might be something totally different or new by the time they grow up.

"There's still a few more years so there might be something else and it might be different. There might even be more restrictions. You just don't know."

On her decision to join Instagram when she hit her thirties, 32-year-old Emily explained: "I'd certainly be keen to like protect them as much as possible because I didn't even get Instagram till I was 30.

Emily is encouraging her fans to overcome any embarrassment in the bathroom

"I was kind of old enough to know better than to listen to all the negative stuff [on social media]. There's not really been any negative stuff on my Instagram. Luckily people write positive things on my posts."

During the lockdowns, Emily found herself relying on her family for emotional support as she worked on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter was looking after their two young children, as well as his eldest two kids, Princess and Junior, from his marriage to Katie Price. Emily's family allowed her to have the ability to just switch off from work.

"In the first few months that was a little bit more difficult, I think because the fear was a bit more intense because it was so unknown," she said. "We didn't have as much information as we have now.

"We certainly didn't have the vaccine, so back then it was a little bit more difficult to unwind. But I would come home, it sounds silly, but I would just take off my work clothes, put them in the wash, go upstairs and have a shower. It was almost like the routine of leaving work and coming home.

Theo had his first day at school last week

"I had to really focus on the kids and they were obviously off school initially. So, you know, it was very busy at home. It was easy to be sort of distracted from it as time went on."

Last week saw the return to school - with Amelia re-joining her classmates and Theo marking his first day. Asked whether little Amelia is showing any interest with her subjects, it seems the youngster has a passion for words.

"I read every day if possible and Millie's a real bookworm as well," the doting mum said. "She loves kind of getting involved with any book and reads to me every night. Her favourite subject is definitely English. She loves writing and she loves reading which is nice.

"Actually, I always loved English at school but I was very much kind of maths and science kind of person. It's what I found easier. But it'll be interesting to see, you know, whether she becomes a journalist or something."

Elsewhere, Emily has teamed up with global health and wellbeing company Essity to encourage the public to 'Check for Change' when it comes to their bathroom health.

It's been revealed that a huge proportion of the population have delayed visiting their doctor over something they consider to be embarrassing. Whether it's toilet troubles or checking breasts for lumps in the shower, many of us find it hard to tell partners and find it easier talking about mental health challenges, losing an engagement ring, or losing a job.

Emily has teamed up with wellbeing company Essity

In an attempt to help encourage those embarrassments, Emily hopes her platform will provide the perfect offering. "It's clearly a really big problem and it's something I wanted to get involved in," explained the medical expert.

"I just want to say to people that they shouldn't be embarrassed. You know doctors and nurses are all trained, we're very used to dealing with things that some people may perceive as embarrassing and it certainly is not embarrassing for us. I just want to kind of get that message out there with the platform that I have."

She continued: "I think finding these topics awkward to talk about are completely normal – unless you know someone really, really well. It is sometimes difficult to have these conversations with anyone to be honest.

"It can be difficult but for me, I think it's about breaking down the barriers a little bit. Like maybe you don't have to dive straight in telling someone all your personal things, but just having those little conversations with people, even if it's with your kids."

