Peter Andre thrills fans with heartwarming video of 'supportive' son Junior

It seems Peter Andre's biggest cheerleaders are those closest to him - particularly his eldest son Junior! In a new Instagram video, the 48-year-old revealed his teenage son's reaction following his latest performance in the West End version of Grease.

Peter - who is starring as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine in the iconic movie - took to the stage for the final curtain call, where 16-year-old Junior could be heard saying how much he loves his dad.

WATCH: Peter Andre's son Junior has the best reaction to his latest performance

"When Junior comes to support his dad in #grease. Thanks son [heart emoji] @officialjunior_andre," the doting dad remarked.

In the clip, his eldest child was heard clapping whilst yelling: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. Yes dad, I love you man. Come on dad, I love you. Yes."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Oh my god he is so sweet. Number one fan." Another said: "And that's what it's all about Family supporting family friends supporting friends." A third post read: "Ah my heart! The support x must come see."

The heartwarming moment comes just days after Junior enjoyed his first day of college. Taking to Instagram to share another sweet video of his child driving himself to college on a moped, father-of-four Peter was left waving his son goodbye from the driveway.

Peter is a doting father to four children

"And just like that, my boy is at college. Days like this scare me but also make me proud. He’s becoming a man," wrote Peter.

Despite Peter's children getting older, the doting dad remains very protective over his kids. Last year, the 48-year-old revealed that he had banned both Princess, 14, and her brother Junior from appearing on ITV's Love Island when they are older.

"Princess has said she wants to do it but I still haven't changed my mind about that," Peter wrote in his latest New! Magazine column. "Presenting it? Yes. A contestant? Not so sure!

"She said to me, 'Would you ever let me go on Love Island?' I said to her, 'When they start doing Love Island based on priests and nuns and they're having their sermons on Sundays you can go on Love Island but until then no chance.'"

