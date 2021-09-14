Peter Andre's wife Emily has revealed she was "overwhelmed" with emotion as her son Theo started his first day at school on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the doting mum shared a heartwarming picture of her two children - Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo - dressed in their uniform as they headed off to school. Another snap showed both their snack boxes and drinks carefully labelled with their names.

MORE: Peter Andre's daughter Princess looks beautiful as she heads back to school

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter Princess heads back to school

"Wow what an emotional morning," remarked the NHS doctor. "Theo's first day at school, and I can't believe my little one is so grown up! For the first time making two snacks and two drinks instead of one!

MORE: Peter Andre reveals son Junior's reservations over expanding family

MORE: Peter Andre reveals son Theo's first day at school will be 'bittersweet' for wife Emily

"To see them both together, Millie looking after him, really warmed my heart. The embarrassing part is that there was tears from only one person….and it wasn't either of the children!!"

Detailing her anxieties like any other parent, Emily continued: "There's something overwhelming about your baby starting school for the first time, but I know he is going to learn so much and come out of his shell even more.

"I always say this but I can't wait to see what he is good at, what he loves doing, and what he ends up doing in his life! And that all started today. To any mums out there who were crying at the school gate – I'm with you!! @peterandre #backtoschool #mumlife #growingup."

Emily shared this snap of her two kids on Tuesday

Fans of the mum-of-two were able to relate, with one writing: "Aww Emily - I cried when each of my three boys started school. It is the end of their baby chapter. Love following you and your beautiful family." Another stated: "Wait till they start secondary it’s even more emotional."

Emily and Peter share their two children. The singer is also a doting dad to daughter Princess, 13, and son Junior, 16, both of whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. Earlier on in the day, Peter commented on Princess returning to school.

"And another one back to school," he said. "@officialprincess_andre god help me with this one. To be fair, you are making me so proud sweetie. You have a lovely heart and a lovely sense of humour. Now, about becoming a nun…#backtoschool #family."

The post came one day after his eldest child headed off to college – on a motorbike! "And just like that my boy is at college," he commented. "Days like this scare me but also make me proud. He's becoming a man. @officialjunior_andre."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.