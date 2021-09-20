David Walliams caused quite a stir amongst his fans on Sunday as he took to Instagram to celebrate Keeley Hazell's birthday.

The actor shared two snapshots - one in colour and a black and white version - showing him stood behind Keeley with his arms around her waist as they pose for the camera.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend @keeleyhazell who is 57 today," David cheekily captioned the image. "It's actually my 60th! But I'll take 57!!!" Keeley - who is actually 36 - quipped back.

Not everyone was in on the joke, however. "No way she's 57," one fan commented. "57?? She looks 23," a second wrote. And a third observed, "57. That must be a joke as looks much younger than that. Happy birthday btw."

David took to Instagram in celebration of Keeley's birthday

David, 50, and Keeley have been good friends for a number of years and have also been the subject of romance rumours. Most recently, however, Keeley was linked to her Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis following his split from Olivia Wilde.

David, meanwhile, was previously married to Dutch model Lara Stone. The former couple first met in 2009 and were married just four months later at London's Claridge's Hotel. They announced Lara’s pregnancy in December 2012 and welcomed son Alfred in May 2013.

The pair recently attended Ant McPartlin's wedding together

Earlier this year, David made rare comments about his son during an appearance on This Morning to talk about his children's book, Mega Monster.

"Alfred, he has lots of brilliant ideas," said the writer, adding: "We often talk about things we'd like to read stories about and he said, 'Wouldn't it be great if there was a monster made up of all the different scary monsters in the world and it'd be called the Mega Monster, Dad? That should be the title of your next book!' And I said, 'Okay, yeah that's a great title.'"

David shares son Alfred with his ex-wife Lara Stone

David continued: "When we go on walks and stuff with the dog we often think about where the story could be set and he says, 'Dad you do the writing of it, the hard bit!'"

The Little Britain star then shared his son's cheeky comment about the books: "But recently he said, 'Please can I have 50 per cent of the royalties?'" David revealed.

