David Walliams' ex-wife Lara Stone announced she married property developer David Grievson by sharing a selection of intimate pictures from their big day.

They showed the beautiful bride dressed in a white lace wedding dress with three-quarter sleeves, a fitted waist and a flowing skirt. Lara tagged Tephi in her Instagram post, a bespoke bridal brand she has long been a fan of – even starring in their campaigns.

The model paired the dress with a cross-body necklace, a veil that fell to her hips and sparkling hair accessories in the shape of stars. Lara finished off her bridal look with strappy heels and a bouquet of wild flowers.

"Got to marry my love this weekend," she captioned the post, which was quickly met by an outpouring of love from her friends and fans.

"Congratulations!! You’re a vision," gushed one follower, and another added: "Stunning". A third sweetly remarked: "So beautiful."

Lara Stone and David Grievson on their wedding day

The elegant dress was very different, however, from the one she wore when she tied the knot with David Walliams.

Lara's dress at their 2010 nuptials was designed by Riccardo Tisci and featured a glamorous, Grecian style. Features included a square neckline with gold detailing on the straps, a lace bodice and a lace-trimmed thigh-high leg split. She wore her blonde hair down in loose curls and clutched a minimalist white bouquet.

David Walliams and Lara Stone leaving their wedding reception in 2010

Speaking to Vogue shortly after their wedding, Lara described the dress as "very romantic without being too sweet - and sexy, but in a very simple, understated way."

She later changed into a gold sparkly mini dress from the same designer for their wedding reception at Claridge's Hotel.

Lara and David got engaged in 2020

The Little Britain star and Dutch model got engaged in January 2010 after just a few months of dating. Only four months later, the couple married at Claridge's Hotel in London.

David and Lara announced the happy news they were expecting their first child together in December 2012, and their son Alfred was born in May 2013.

However, they sadly separated in March 2015 and their marriage was legally dissolved in September that year, with David citing Lara's "unreasonable behaviour" as grounds for their divorce.

