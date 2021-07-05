David Walliams and Natalie Imbruglia confuse fans with 'engagement' photo The pair have been friends for years

David Walliams and Natalie Imbruglia enjoyed reuniting last week as they both attended Wimbledon – and took a picture to mark the occasion.

The comedian shared the gorgeous snap on Instagram, which showed him and Natalie smiling at the camera whilst sitting next to each other, and it left fans confused!

"I thought it was an engagement photo at first," said one of David's two million followers, whilst a second remarked: "How cute do you look together!"

Many others agreed, writing: "You make a beautiful couple," whilst another added: "God, she is an absolute beauty and you look great together."

David and Natalie have been friends for years, she was a big support when he divorced his wife Lara Stone back in 2015 and despite fans' request for them to be together, back in 1999, the children's author revealed it would be impossible.

David and Natalie attended Wimbledon together last week

"Natalie always makes it clear that we could never be anything more than friends," he said at the time.

David would have no doubt been a great support for the singer after she welcomed her first child in 2019.

In July that year, the singer announced her pregnancy to the world revealing she had turned to IVF and a sperm donor to help her to conceive.

Joking that she hadn't "swallowed a watermelon", she shared: "For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor – I won't be saying anything more on that publicly. I'm so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I'm going to be a mum!" She finished with a string of emojis, including musical notes, a pregnant woman and a red heart.