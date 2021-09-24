Strictly's Dianne Buswell comforts Joe Sugg after sharing sad family news The YouTube star was very close to his grandfather, who passed away recently

It's been a sad week for Joe Sugg, who announced the sad passing of his grandfather on Thursday. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared the news on his Instagram and friends and family, including girlfriend Dianne Buswell, quickly rushed to offer their condolences.

"Been really struggling to put into words on here what I want to say. And I know whatever I say on here just won't be enough to express how brilliant my grandad was," he began his tribute.

" I will cherish all the special memories I have of him forever, he was a charming, cheeky chappy. A creative genius and the most selfless person you would come across. (He also famously, and I think unintentionally, invented the knee selfie on instagram).

He added: "I will miss him dearly. As grandad would say himself... Cheerio."

Joe Sugg with his grandfather

Dianne, who is currently busy preparing for Strictly's first live show on Saturday, was one of the first to comment, writing: "Love you joey ! He is so proud of you." She also shared the same picture as Joe in her Stories and wrote: "RIP Grandad Chippy."

Friend Jim Chapman added: "Oh Joe, I’m sorry. Sending lots of love x," whilst another wrote: "You look so much like him in the photo of his younger years. Grandparents leave wonderful memories and imprints on our souls on how we want to behave and bring our families up in the world. Sending you so much love."

Joe and his grandad in matching Christmas jumpers

Alongside the beautiful words, Joe shared several childhood pictures of himself and his grandfather. One of them showed the pair having an ice cream whilst a second one featured them in matching Christmas jumpers.

He also included several of his grandfather through the years including the last image on the carousel, which was a family picture, featuring his parents, grandmother and sister Zoe, who also shared her own tribute on her Instagram.

"Sleep tight grandad," she simply wrote alongside six black and white images of him through the years, including one alongside Zoe's baby bump.