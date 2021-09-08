Strictly's Dianne Buswell shuts down pregnancy speculation after family news The Strictly star is in a relationship with Joe Sugg

It's been a joyful time for both Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg, with the couple welcoming new additions in both their families.

However, the news has forced the Strictly Come Dancing professional to confirm that she and her boyfriend are not expecting a baby any time soon.

MORE: Dianne Buswell reveals the most heartfelt gift from boyfriend Joe Sugg

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell unveils 'unexpected' hair transformation

When asked by a follower, Dianne replied: "I get this question a lot." Denying any pregnancy, she added: "There is a lot of baby joy because we have two new beautiful nieces in the family."

READ: Janette Manrara reflects on marriage with Aljaz Skorjanec ahead of big Strictly change

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer causes a stir with dramatic hair transformation

Dianne recently became 'Aunty Dot' to her baby niece Zofia; her brother Andrew's daughter with partner Mel, who all live in Dianne's native Australia. "Welcome to the world my beautiful niece, Aunty Dot loves you so much already," Dianne announced on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Joe's sister Zoe Sugg and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes welcomed their daughter, Ottilie, on 29 August. Joe posted a series of cute photos with his little niece Ottilie Rue Deyes on Instagram, writing: "Ottilie is the cutest little thing!! So excited to be an uncle and take her on fun adventures! (Her socks are too small for sock on the ledge at the moment though.)"

Joe's sister Zoella welcomed baby Ottilie in August

Following the arrivals, Dianne was asked by one follower on her Instagram Stories whether she was "getting broody with all these babies arriving". She replied: "I have to say yes hahah I just love kids so much! How can I not seeing this little angel."

The pro dancer and Joe bought a house this year and while Dianne exclusively revealed to HELLO! that a wedding wasn't on the cards just yet, she added that 2020 taught her "anything can change so play it by ear".

It sounds like anything is possible for this romantic pair as Dianne added: "I'm looking forward to 2021, I try to always have an open mind and love the start of a new year."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.