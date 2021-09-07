Dianne Buswell shares intimate bed selfie as she reunites with Joe Sugg ahead of milestone Joe will turn 30 on 8 September

Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg have been spending time apart as the professional dancer prepares for this year's Strictly Come Dancing series, but on Tuesday the couple were finally reunited.

MORE: Dianne Buswell makes surprising baby confession after celebratory week

The Australian native shared a loved-up bed selfie on Instagram and revealed why it was such a special day for them both.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell unveils 'unexpected' hair transformation

"Back with this one for his last day in his 20s," Dianne wrote alongside the post. The 32-year-old also shared a small video showing her sister-in-law Zoe Sugg's new baby, revealing she had finally been able to meet her a week after being born.

RELATED: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's romantic home purchase revealed ahead of Strictly return

MORE: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's first home is a riot of colour – inside

Fans of the couple loved their sweet reunion. "Hope you both had an amazing day, so glad you're both back together," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "I love this. So happy you got to come home for his birthday! I hope you both have a lovely time together!"

Dianne revealed her excitement at reuniting with Joe ahead of his milestone birthday

Dianne will definitely pull out all the stops to mark Joe's 30th birthday. Last year, she shared a loving tribute to him accompanied by a picture of them in bathrobes in front of a fireplace, labelling him the "kindest, funniest, extremely talented, most genuine human I have ever come across".

If Joe can expect something it will be a showstopping cake. Back in 2019, when Dianne turned 30 years old, Joe treated his girlfriend to an incredible mermaid-themed creation.

The couple have been together since 2018

The over-the-top treat had a mermaid's tail poking out the top of a pink and blue striped cake with chocolate drip detail, while the bottom tier was decorated with multi-coloured swirls.

"Happy birthday @diannebuswell The only person who is more beautiful than a @flavourtownbakery cake," he wrote at the time.

Dianne and YouTuber Joe have been dating since they met on Strictly back in 2018 and according to the dancer, babies could soon be on the cards as becoming an auntie has made her "broody", she recently confessed.